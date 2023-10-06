SS24: Brixton's radiant renaissance with 'Cuidad del sol' collection

Brixton, a frontrunner in innovative fashion, introduces its SS24 collection, 'Cuidad del sol', a radiant palette inspired by the lively streets of Mexico City. This collection is a harmonious blend of tradition and trend, fusing lightweight, relaxed designs with vibrant, sun-faded colors and transformative technology.

Inspired by the 'City of Sun' Mexico

Drawing inspiration from the architecture, landscapes, and people of Mexico City, Brixton's SS24 collection employs linen blends, cotton slubs, and seersucker textiles to create core silhouettes that resonate with a sense of breezy elegance. The color palette is a tribute to the vivid and dynamic hues of the city, interpreted through a sun-faded approach, resulting in a visual symphony of bright, vibrant colors.

Keeping cool as the temperatures rise

Brixton is embracing innovation with the incorporation of Coolmax technology for their beloved Every Day Shorts and headwear capsule. These pieces, woven with proprietary fibers, channel moisture away from the skin, rendering them lightweight, breathable, and extraordinarily comfortable in elevated temperatures. The brand's commitment to sustainability is exemplified by its utilization of 100% recycled polyester blend in the Coolmax Safari Hat and its employment of Bureo NetPlus recycled fishing nets in most of its snapbacks, addressing ocean pollution.

Signature styles with a touch of utility

This season, Brixton continues to evolve its Builders workwear and utility narrative which already made an appearance in FW23, introducing a soft utilitarian aesthetic for the warmer months. The collection retains its core workwear stretch canvas in key styles like the Builders 5Pkt, the Carpenter Pant, and the Cable Trucker Jacket, with the addition of a Builders Mechanics Short Sleeve Top designed with functional details, antimicrobial, and moisture-wicking properties.

Headwear highlights for SS24

The collection's straw headwear stands as a testament to artisanal craftsmanship and sophisticated design. From the handwoven Panama Straw, crafted from natural Ecuadorian toquilla palm, to the durable and structured Palm Straw, each piece is a unique creation of a skilled artisan weaver, reflecting Brixton’s commitment to quality and authenticity. The collection also introduces packable headwear, a versatile solution for travelers.

Sustainability and longevity in focus

Brixton remains steadfast in its pursuit of sustainability, utilizing sustainable fibers like Repreve polyester and ensuring the use of FSC-certified trims and cruelty-free wool. The brand’s endeavors extend to its packaging, with all goods shipped in biodegradable plastic bags. Brixton emphasizes creating timeless, quality products, aspiring for each piece to transcend trends and be passed on to the next generation.

Brixton’s SS24 collection “Cuidad del sol” is a sartorial ode to the vibrant spirit of Mexico City, blending innovative design, artisanal craftsmanship, and sustainable practices. It’s a collection that promises not just a visual feast but also a conscious and thoughtful approach to fashion, reflecting Brixton’s enduring commitment to quality, style, and sustainability.

