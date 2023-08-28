SS24 with Louisa Bracq: A Lover's Discourse Fragments

Love is a whirlwind of emotions that can be passionate, carefree, contradictory, fiery, comforting, unsettling, tender and intense. Louisa Bracq's new SS24 campaign beautifully showcases the various facets of love with a light-hearted and humorous touch.

The dynamics between men and women are often likened to a delicate game, where the roles of pursuer and evader intertwine, creating a ballet of attraction and rejection. "Let me go and I'll be yours, hold me close and I'll be gone" is the central idea of this campaign, reflecting the intricate nature of human relationships and the ever-shifting dance of emotions.

Love and the emotions that come with it constitute an infinite source of complexity and contradictory emotions where passion, tenderness, complicity, but also fear of commitment, jealousy and uncertainty meet.

Credits: Louisa Bracq

The artistic direction of the latest SS24 campaign draws inspiration from the enchanting world of French cinema and iconic films like Jacques Deray's "La Piscine" and Claude Lelouch's "Un Homme et une Femme." To capture the aesthetic essence of these films, the shooting took place in the picturesque setting of the Opal Coast, specifically in Le Touquet. This location holds great significance as it serves as a constant source of strength and inspiration for Vincent Bracq, the CEO of Maison Louisa Bracq and the creative genius behind the exquisite embroideries featured in this new collection.

The stunning beaches, dunes, gardens, and parks of Le Touquet provide an irresistible aesthetic terrain to showcase the brand's new collection and its avant-garde, artistic, and daring universe. The breathtaking natural landscapes and mesmerizing backdrops of Le Touquet serve as the ideal setting to encapsulate the essence of this new collection.

The Father-Son Designer Duo Behind Each Collection

Each creation in our studio is the reflection of an elaborate creative process. Detailed like a piano score. Working in tandem on each exclusive embroidery, Matthieu and Vincent Bracq strive to breathe life into unprecedented designs, while upholding the impeccable quality of their products. True to their artistic vision, they continuously refine their works with astonishing precision, resulting in an elegant and captivating collection that remains delightfully unpredictable, never falling into monotony.

The Women's New Lines

Explore the SS24 newest collections by French brand Louisa Bracq and let yourself be inspired by the diversity of models, the trendy colors and the shapes adapted to each silhouette from cup A to K. Louisa Bracq is committed to dressing women with both style and comfort, regardless of their cup size. Maison Louisa Bracq is proud to manufacture all its embroideries in-house at its factory located in northern France. We attach great importance to the quality of our products, meticulously selecting French and European materials exclusively for the creation of our exquisite pieces. Our new collection highlights three key lines: ESPERANZA, HERMIONE AND PORTOFINO.

Introducing the ESPERANZA line from our new SS24 collection, designed to transport you to a captivating universe of Normandy beaches thanks to its graphic, vertebral and floral patterns. The delicate embroidery of this design draws inspiration from the gentle ripple of sand on the beach, resulting in a subtle and fluid aesthetic. The ESPERANZA line combines visually strong and delicate embroidery with jacquard for optimal support Available in a white colour, it offers you bras in three different shapes: full cup, half cup and spacer. No matter your cup size, from B to K, the ESPERANZA line will enhance your silhouette with both style and comfort.

Immerse yourself in the enchanting universe of our new HERMIONE line, which evokes a romantic, art deco and sophisticated atmosphere. Drawing inspiration from the captivating character Hermione in the famous Harry Potter film series, this line boldly fuses art deco embroidery and exclusively custom-made jacquard in opulent purple and gold tones, exclusively crafted for the Louisa Bracq brand by the esteemed French weaver Les Tissages Perrin. It offers a variety of bras with four different shapes: full cup, push-up, bralette and scarf. Available from cup B to cup I, this line combines charm, style and magic.

Credits: Louisa Bracq

The PORTOFINO line is an invitation to La Dolce Vita, which evokes a way of life where pleasure, elegance and sophistication blend harmoniously. Inspired by the gentle and Mediterranean atmosphere of Portofino, a charming village that embodies the essence of Italian charm, its colorful houses intertwined on the hills, overlooking the crystal clear waters of the Mediterranean Sea. The pastel tones of the PORTOFINO line evoke this unique atmosphere, with a vibrant touch of yellow that adds a refined, luxurious, and modern flair. This line offers a variety of bras with three different shapes: full cup, scarf and plunge. Available from cup B to cup K, the Portofino collection offers a wide range of sizes, going up to 80 different sizes for the fitting shape.