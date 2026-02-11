Stand Out, Styled by Fred

Three looks. One gallery. Endless character.

Welcome to Fred’s Art Gallery, where every outfit is a wearable artwork. Styled by Fred brings you three carefully curated looks from the collection, each with its own mood, story and styling tip. Straight from Fred himself.

Styled by Fred is about expressing who you are. Bold, creative, and just a little unexpected.

Credits: A Fish named Fred

Styled by Fred Look 1 | The Colour Curator

This look proves that colour can be confident without shouting. A bold patterned shirt is paired with clean, tailored trousers and fresh sneakers for balance. The key is contrast: expressive on top, calm below.

Fred’s styling tip: Let one piece steal the show. Keep the rest sharp and simple so the print feels intentional, not overwhelming.

Styled by Fred Look 2 | The Everyday Art Collector

Relaxed, creative, and effortlessly cool. A casual jacket layered over a graphic shirt brings structure to a laid-back look, finished with denim and clean footwear. Perfect for days that start casual and end somewhere unexpected.

Fred’s styling tip: Layer smart. A casual jacket instantly elevates denim and gives your outfit gallery-worthy depth.

Styled by Fred Look 3 | The Gallery Gentleman

This is modern tailoring with an artistic soul. A light textured blazer, refined waistcoat and crisp shirt create a sharp silhouette without feeling formal. Elegant, confident, and unmistakably Fred.

Fred’s styling tip: Play with details. Subtle textures and small accents make classic tailoring feel fresh and personal.