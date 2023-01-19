Stehmann collection fall/winter 2023/24 - Easiness and comfort

Easiness and comfort - these two keywords characterize the Stehmann collection fall/winter 2023/24. Easiness - makes our lives simpler, more comfortable. Our definition of this in combination with comfort, is the creation of pants in which we can dress fashionably with lightness, while not compromising on comfort. The HW23/24 collection takes you to a colour world of calmer colour harmonies. Colour contrasts are still relevant, but their expression is much more moderate than in previous seasons. The collection includes simple basics, such as straight and slim fits, as well as moderate flared silhouettes and shortened easy kicks. Comfort is always at the forefront, with pull-ons/jump-in shapes reinterpreted through soft, stretchy materials and details like contrast elastic.

Delivery date 1: A daytime affair

Colour palette: Evergreen, Bistro Green, Amaranth Purple, Dark Violet + Basic Neutrals Caramel Café, Camel, Marine, Snow White

A real eye-catcher is the ikat print with a denim look in a new colour scheme: shades of green combined with lilac and violet tones. Complementing this, the oversized Black & White checks with colour accents in Evergreen and Amaranth Purple look particularly casual. The sustainable Tencel power stretch quality convinces with its soft feel and complements both colour capsules with a wide colour palette. Business-ready viscose jersey scores double points, both for slim pull-ons with stud appliqué or zipper details, and for casual, loose Marlene shapes in fashionable culotte length and also as a long version. Vegan suede, printed jersey and seersucker jacquard are autumnal styling partners and skilfully set accents. New prints like alienated tweed optics and abstract scribble floral print complement the large uni Bengaline colour palette. Chic and in business style - a new Tecno quality with easy-care properties perfectly matches the PERRIE jogpant style and Style INESS, a shortened Easy Kick with a wide shaped waistband and side zipper.

Image: Stehmann

## Delivery date 2: Back to business - Make your look work from weekday to weekend

Colour palette: Dark Purple, Festival Fuchsia, Lake, Ink Blue, Santorini Blue + Basic Neutrals Caramel Café, Snow White, Light Grey Melange, Anthracite Melange

A wide variety of grey tones from light grey to anthracite in solids and melanges are presented in a multifaceted way on flannel, jersey and checks in wool looks. In the office, minimal jacquards and micro-designs in jersey add excitement in Style LENI, a narrow flared pull-on with quilted piping and contrasting elastic waistband. Also scoring here is the Zig Zag Melange Jersey - a Missoni-inspired print in calm shades of fuchsia and grey. A new soft diagonal rib convinces with leopard print in the sporty jogpant style POLLING and an ethnic print in warm, earthy hues in style LOLI. Baby Corduroy - sporty relaxed - for casual

chinos and pull-on 5-pockets; this corduroy classic shines in new, bold colours like Festival Fuchsia, Ink Blue and Caramel Café. Rounding out this theme are new Bengaline prints, colour-coordinated with Bengaline Satin and Baby Corduroy.

Image: Stehmann

Delivery date 3: A soft winter date

Colour palette: Dark Violet, Dark Purple + Basic Neutrals Mocha Light, Toffee, Black, Winter White, Marine, Camel

Thermojersey & Fluffy Jersey: Cuddly feel-good jerseys in plain and melange make it easy to get through cold winter days. Qualities in classic checks and herringbone, with their soft, cuddly, slightly roughened inside and outside, also provide a cozy winter feeling. An eye-catcher to the basic Bengaline is the new Premium Bengaline - sophisticated and luxurious with a soft handfeel. The coated Bengaline with its slightly metallic sheen and rivet details at the hem in Style LOLI16 also sets accents. Show your colours - both Eco leather in strong, bold colours and a zig-zag jacquard with subtle gloss effects score with their fashionable kick for any occasion.

Image: Stehmann

The fall/winter 2023/24 collections can be ordered at two order dates. The first Stehmann collection includes 74 models, in sizes 34 - 46, bestseller models also up to size 52 and is offered in VK price ranges from 59 € to 99 €.