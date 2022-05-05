Step Forward & Re-Connect. Handcrafted, built to last and suitable for any occasion…

My family has been making traditional English shoes for longer than anyone can remember. My great-great Grandfather William opened the first Loake factory with his brothers John and Thomas, back in 1880. Today, five generations and more than 140 years later, our legacy as manufacturers of fine, handmade footwear lives on.

From the design bench to the finishing room, each pair is carefully crafted with an uncompromising attention-to-detail and infused with the individual flair, personality, and magic of our dedicated makers. The famous Goodyear Welted construction for which we are known is an intricate process with each pair taking up to 8 weeks to produce. We still believe there is no finer way to make a gentleman’s shoe.

Loake 1880, courtesy of the brand

Despite our notable heritage, we like to think that Loake is very much a forward-looking company, and we are dedicated to improving our sustainable footprint. All our Goodyear welted footwear is designed to be repairable to prolong their lifespan and encourage ‘recycling’ of footwear over ending to landfill. We’re also incorporating eco-leathers and natural materials into our design and production. This includes s organic, veg-tanned linings, tanned suede made using a natural extract that gives a new (cleaner) life to what was once a wasteful bi-product of the olive oil industry, threads are made from recycled bottles, laces made from a 100% recycled material, as well as a selection of Goodyear welted natural crepe soles - meaning that when the sole has had their day, they can simply return to the earth!

We also now have 24 Loake retail shops around the UK and Ireland. Situated in the heart of London, we opened our first flagship shop in 2011 on one of London’s most fashionable districts, Jermyn Street. This would later be joined by many more locations in some of the most prestigious towns and cities, to bring our family brand and handcrafted shoes, even closer to our customers.

Our aim is simply to make the most handsome, comfortable, and durable shoes for every day and those special occasions and over the past few seasons, we have complemented our classic designs with a range of luxury casuals. So, whether the next step is a return to the office or working from home; a step towards those next milestones or simply, towards a more mindful, handcrafted purchase, ‘The Next Step’, will always be in a pair of Loake shoes.

ANDREW CORY Managing Director

Loake 1880, courtesy of the brand