STETSON S/S 22, LIFE’S A BEACH

What’s beach life? It’s a vibe. It’s Malibu’s iconic palm trees and electric sunsets. It’s sipping a lazy spritz in Nice’s chic shoreside cafes. It’s Hawaii’s hibiscus air, laid back attitude and big waves. It’s… everything else.

Stetson, Collection SS22, courtesy of the brand

This Spring/Summer ’22 season, Stetson’s hitting the beach. Think day trips in lightweight straw porkpie with surf embroidery or wheat braid trilby in bright hues. Or sunning in palm tree beach print bucket. Keep cool in breezy Hawaiian shirt prints for ivy or sprayed straw in the colors of sun and sea for traveller and trilby. Take a break from the midday sun in bucket, army and ivy made of Stetson seventies floral print, while graphic truckers add instant beach style.

Stetson, Collection SS22, courtesy of the brand

Pack your trunks and bikinis, grab your sunnies, and don’t forget your hat… we’re posting up on the shore all season long.

Stetson, Collection SS22, courtesy of the brand

Stetson, Collection SS22, courtesy of the brand