Sticky Lemon launches the new collection ‘Meet me in the meadows’

As Sticky Lemon we’re happy to announce that our new collection ‘Meet me in the meadows’ will be launched mid July 2022. Bringing you our well-known range of backpacks in new colours, as well as adding adventurous new styles to the collection. Think strong backpacks, roomy duffle bags and big toiletry bags. With this ‘adventure collection’, we’re introducing a new quality – firm and sturdy canvas. The classic styles are made from recycled PET bottles, as you’re used to from us. Next to the bags, we’ve developed a varied line of accessories, such as cool caps, colourful rain boots and checkered scrunchies. All with retro scouting vibes, since the new collection was inspired by the movie ‘Moonrise Kingdom’ by Wes Anderson.

As said, drop one of the ‘Meet me in the meadows’ collection will be out around mid July. The other lines will be dropped later this summer – feel free to sign up for our newsletter to stay up-to-date along the way.

We’d love to meet and welcome you in our stand during Playtime in Paris, where we’ll show you all the new items. We might even have a little present in store for you… See you in booth B06!

Sticky Lemon, ‘Meet me in the meadows’ Collection, courtesy of the brand

Sticky Lemon, ‘Meet me in the meadows’ Collection, courtesy of the brand