Sticky Lemon: Presenting you the newest items of the 'Meet me in the meadows' collection

This summer Sticky Lemon happily announced that they launched their 'Meet me in the meadows' collection with the first drop 'envelope collection' and their second drop the 'adventure collection'. But the adventure continues... Proud to share that the last drop of the 'Meet me in the meadows' collection is here as well!

Presenting you the colour blocking collection, which is an ode to Sticky Lemon's love for combining quirky colours. A big favourite among all Sticky friends. Including toiletry bags, backpacks and fanny packs. And to top it off, Sticky Lemon launched a new design of your favourite rain boots and socks, to give that extra quirky and colourful touch and make your outfit pop! They surely know you like it too! Head over to the Sticky Lemon webshop or to your fav Sticky dealer to discover all new styles.

A fun fact, this year Sticky Lemon is celebrating their fifth birthday! Sticky Lemon started with the desire to make the world a bit more colourful with bold & quirky bags for kids. Meanwhile, Sticky Lemon has grown to a full bag and accessories brand worn by small and bigger kids all over the world. A small beginning with big, sunny & bright results!

Picture: Sticky Lemon, ‘Meet me in the meadows’ Collection, courtesy of the brand