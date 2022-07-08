Hi! We’re Sticky Sis. We celebrate a bubbly life full of sunbeams and happy colours! The all-grown up sister of kids label Sticky Lemon, bringing you wearables in different forms. Welcome aboard The Sticky Sis Club! This season we’re going for a walk through the sunny streets of Paris, let's faire une promenade! Inspired by sunny days in the city of love, starting the day with a croissant, picking flowers along the way, we’re presenting the new collection. All with that French joie-de-vivre.

It includes our well-known bags, such as the backpacks, satchels, shoulder bags, phone pouches, wallets… and so on. Next to the bags, we’ve made various jewellery items, made of gold plated sterling silver. All products were developed with a great eye for all the small details.

Sticky Sis is going on a bright trip this weekend, bringing our new collection with us to the colourful city of Amsterdam. Let’s rendez-vous at booth A226. Bisous!

Sticky Sis, courtesy of the brand

Sticky Sis, courtesy of the brand

Sticky Sis, courtesy of the brand