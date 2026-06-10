Stone Island and Bunney partner to create limited-edition 18-carat gold pins

Stone Island collaborates with London-based jewellery brand BUNNEY to present a limited-edition series of 18-carat gold pins, combining the Stone Island Compass with BUNNEY’s approach to fine jewellery.

The project draws on the long-standing tradition of enamelled football badge pins, historically collected and worn by supporters. The reference reflects Stone Island’s natural connection to football culture and to a shared sense of belonging expressed through recognisable signs – most notably the Compass badge itself. Within this context, the pin extends this language beyond apparel into a collectible object developed in collaboration with BUNNEY.

The collaboration consists of 55 pins in 18-carat yellow gold, finished with a combination of high-polish and textured surfaces. Each piece features the Stone Island Compass alongside one of five cities: London, New York, Miami, Los Angeles and Toronto.

Measuring 18 mm in diameter, each pin is defined by engraved detailing: city name and year on the front, individual number and BUNNEY logo hand-stamped on the reverse. Each piece is fitted with a brooch fastening and hallmarked in Birmingham in 2026.

The pins are numbered by city and distributed in limited quantities.