STONE ISLAND SS25 collection

Journey into the landscape of salt flats. Starting from the city, a season-long exploration. Terrain and environment inspire fabrics and treatments, including many new developments. Functionality is crucial; modularity creates a multi-faceted wardrobe. The sub-collections STONE ISLAND GHOST, STELLINA and MARINA amplify and expand their own identity.

Key Pieces of STONE ISLAND SS25:

SCAN CAMO ON STRETCH RIPSTOP-OVD, GARMENT DYED – Seasonal camo created from scans of archival Stone Island camo pieces, which are then mixed and manipulated to create a camo like salt flat terrain. Cotton ripstop hooded jackets are printed with the scan camo in two tones such as beige and blue, the lighter tone achieved through garment dyeing. A mesh balaclava system is hidden within the hood, ready for use in desert conditions. Also printed with the scan camo is a long nylon jacket with UV reactive pigment, the camo becoming more visible in sunlight. Also the knit is UV-REACTIVE: mock neck knit with a handmade feel, made of thick viscose/nylon rope. The integration of UV-Reactive pigments into the yarns, which react to sunlight, reveals a significant chromatic transformation.

RASO GOMMATO 3L LASER CAMO, GARMENT DYED – An evolved three-layer Raso Gommato, using a classic Stone Island process. Light cotton satin is bonded to a performing membrane and protected by a superlight polyester white mesh, which does not absorb the pigment during garment dyeing. Fabric treatment process – salt flat inspired: layers of resin are applied to a garment dyed cotton base. Afterwards, once each turns oven dried, corrosion is caused by a laser, creating a camo by destroying areas of the resin to reveal the original garment-dyed colour. The jacket is cut with three-dimensional pockets with a curved shape, inspired by archival Stone Island pieces.

MUSSOLA PRISMATICA ‘PIETRA’, GARMENT DYED – A superlight cotton muslin jacket with a glossy polyurethane film. A special resin is applied all over the garment, a pigment dye then making the finish uneven, an effect like the stone of the desert. The jacket is constructed with functionality and modularity, with pocket system at the back which can be removed for a silhouette change.

TELA RESINATA BLOCK COLOUR, WASHED – Inspired by Tela Stella, the first ever Stone Island garment, Tela Resinata presents a contemporary take on this classic material. Colour-blocking results from double-faced piece-dyed material, fully pigment-coated on the external side. A jacket has a collar wide enough to conceal a hidden hood, while an overshirt has a zip construction that allows its clean collar to also be zipped up like a tracktop.

NYLON METAL WATRO-TC IN ECONYL® REGENERATED NYLON, GARMENT DYED – A transformable hooded jacket, with sleeves that unzip and pack away, turning the garment into a vest. Cut from nylon metal, created through a weaving construction integrating black polyester which does not absorb dye, resulting in a metallic look. The complex zip construction to transform the jacket is inspired by archival pieces, while panels of the vest beneath are cut from flat nylon to create contrast.

MEMBRANA 3L TC, MULTIPOCKET VEST – A multipocket vest designed for navigating the city and the desert. Oversized pockets suit all needs, with an additional back pocket inspired by fishing vests. Tapes and clasps provide functional detailing, while a hood is hidden within a secret pocket at the neck. The vest is emblematic of the layering philosophy at the heart of the collection. The fabric is the Stone Island MEMBRANA 3L TC, a 3-layer light performance fabric made from an opaque nylon outer face laminated to a breathable, water resistant membrane, protected by an imperceptible polyester base.

LIGHT LEATHER ORGANZA – A new fabric created from a super thin layer of sheepskin leather that is bonded to superlight polyester organza. The organza gives strength to the thin layer of leather, as well as a crunchy finish. The parka takes inspiration from vintage military pieces and motorcycling jackets, with internal seam-taping and covered zips, as well as the Stone Island internal rope system to attach liners for layering.

COTTON CHENILLE – Cotton crewneck knits are printed all over in a contrast colour, such as grey over lilac, to create a blended finish, with the original colour of the knit becoming more visible when worn on the body, particularly at the cuffs and collar. While recalling a corroded effect taken from the brand archive, these pieces reflect and confirm the importance of innovative knitwear to Stone Island.

RECURRING SUB-COLLECTIONS OF STONE ISLAND

STONE ISLAND GHOST

Tonal tuning is the focus for STONE ISLAND GHOST, the monochromatic collection that creates a wardrobe of function and clarity. A weatherproof cotton canvas blazer, with a dense weave from superfine cotton threads, is cut with double-entrance pockets inspired by the archives, the blazer finished with both zip and press-studs. It’s in the same newly introduced salt flat powder grey as matching Bermuda shorts, and a cotton cashmere zip-up knit. The Made in Italy material Alcantara is introduced for the first time. Obtained through a unique combination of technology and craftsmanship, it features a soft-touch with exceptional technical qualities. Alcantara is used in a raglan blouson, with glued elements in the raw-cut pockets. Also new is a diagonal linen used for cargo pants, both presented in pale desert sand. The same diagonal linen is used for an overshirt, worn with a cotton crepe T-shirt with a newly introduced GHOST patch.

STONE ISLAND MARINA

The crispness of sails and the vivacity of sailing life are the inspiration for STONE ISLAND MARINA. A vivid yellow hooded jacket is cut from a new material that sandwiches an internal layer of aluminium between two layers of thin cotton poplin. Laminated together, the effect has the crunchy feel of a sail. The aluminium layer provides thermal insulation and water resistance, with metal finishings on press studs and black tape details at the hood.

A new striped fabric is created by using two tones of nylon fibres, with a papery feeling that is still waterproof and windproof. A pull-out hood adds modularity, while metal finish press-studs are trimmed black beneath. Meanwhile a rubbery knit is created with a yarn that mixes cotton, linen and polyurethane. When heat-pressed it creates a rubbery texture, the STONE ISLAND MARINA logo printed on the front to finish.

STONE ISLAND STELLINA

The pursuit of function and performance is what drives STONE ISLAND STELLINA, with active pieces designed to be layered, mixed and matched. A zip-up hooded jacket with high-performance waterproof GORE-TEX fabric, that leverages recycled material in face and backer textile. Seams are taped and pockets have anti-water construction, while a chest pocket can be removed and stored in the side pocket. It’s worn over a PrimaLoft® insulated, recycled knit, the piece easily packable and wrinkle-free, in fabric that’s warm, lightweight and biodegradable. Stretch fleece hoodies have ergonomic cuts, polo jerseys have zippered necks, and overshirts are hybrids of track jackets, with an asymmetric pocket glued at the chest.

