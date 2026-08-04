Stone Island turns to hardcore scene for latest project

Italian brand Stone Island has unveiled a new creative project, 'The Calm and the Chaos', which explores the hardcore and metalcore music scenes, according to a press release. Rather than documenting a genre, it examines values such as authenticity, commitment and collective identity, which the brand links to its own culture of research.

The work traces the dialogue between the American and British hardcore scenes through the friendship and creative exchange between Justice Tripp of Trapped Under Ice and Angel Du$t and Graham Sayle of High Vis, extending to a younger generation that includes Isaac Hale of Knocked Loose and Austin Sparkman of Haywire 617.

Credits: Stone Island

Photographer and director Isaac Lamb spent more than six months travelling across Europe and North America, documenting bands including High Vis, Angel Du$t, Knocked Loose and Haywire 617 and capturing both live performances and quieter moments between tours.

According to Stone Island, the musicians were not styled but photographed in a mix of current and vintage Stone Island pieces from their own wardrobes, alongside archival garments sourced from collector Archie Maher. Among them are a 1987 Tela Stella reversible jacket worn by Graham Sayle, a 1984 treated denim chore jacket worn by Justice Tripp and a 1991 Ice Camouflage bomber jacket worn by Tommy of Haywire.

Credits: Stone Island

The campaign culminates in a tour book of the same name, due in September 2027. Shot in black and white on 35mm film, it takes a documentary approach to performers and audiences.

'The Calm and the Chaos' builds on the brand's earlier work with the hardcore community, which featured Isaac Hale of Knocked Loose in the autumn/winter 2025–2026 'Community as a Form of Research' project. This time, the collaboration continues through a custom Stone Island vest.