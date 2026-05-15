Stone Island Unveils Cotton Nylon Micro Ripstop Featuring DJ Yuvie

May 12th 2026, as part of Stone Island’s ‘Community as a Form of Research’ project, DJ Yuvie wears a standout piece of the Stone Island SS '026 collection. G100006 COTTON NYLON MICRO RIPSTOP is a utility vest in lightweight cotton nylon ripstop featuring multiple pockets, tape trim details, a two-way zip fastening, and knit mesh lining.

Credits: Stone Island

Credits: Stone Island

G100006: Cotton Nylon Micro Ripstop

Utility vest made from a lightweight cotton and nylon ripstop. Garment dyed with the addition of a special anti-drop agent. The nylon component of the fabric does not absorb the dye but is altered by the cotton dye bath.

Asymmetrical neckline with tape trim. Tape detail on shoulders, down the central back, and at sides. Tape loop on armholes. Low asymmetrical bellows chest pockets: on right, with flap, snap, and tape loop; on left, with fixed flap, concealed hook-and-loop fastening and tape loop. Bellows hand pockets with large flap, concealed hook-and-loop fastening, and tape loop. Stone Island badge on lower left side. Tape trim at armholes and hem. Angled two-way zip fastening. Knit cotton mesh lining.

Credits: Stone Island

3100036: Cotton Nylon Micro Ripstop

Cargo trousers made from a lightweight cotton and nylon ripstop. Garment dyed. The nylon component of the fabric does not absorb the dye but is altered by the cotton dye bath.