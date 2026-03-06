Stone Island unveils exclusive ‘The Boy Who Played the Harp’ 2026 tour wardrobe for Dave

Stone Island continues to deepen its Community As a Form of Research philosophy by outfitting the British musician Dave and his team for his “The Boy Who Played the Harp” 2026 tour, accompanying this collaboration with a limited-edition release and store installations.

For the first time in its history, the brand has collaborated with a musician on a custom look, celebrating the highly anticipated tour in support of Dave’s third studio album. Utilizing a combination of Stone Island’s technical expertise and cultural knowledge, the brand has worked closely with Dave to create a modular, stage performance-driven wardrobe based on his personal Stone Island archive.

Key pieces in this collaboration include an iridescent double-layer metal mesh jumpsuit with a zipper system, an over-dyed nylon hooded tracksuit, featuring a new evolution of the grid camouflage print and colour-matched reflective tape in red, bluette, and grey colorways. The collaboration extends to the hooded jacket in the same colour variations, with a matching attachable vest in black mesh and transformable pants in nylon canvas, all featuring a unique highly reflective plated camouflage pattern, achieved by utilizing an innovative print transfer technique over a glass microsphere coating: the interaction between the fabric, the print, and the reflective film creates a one-of-a-kind depth of colour and shading.

Credits: Stone Island

In addition to special items for Dave, his close-knit team is outfitted in its own ensemble, which includes a Nylon Metal garment-dyed hooded tracksuit in black, and a matching T-shirt with a serigraphic reflective camouflage print.

For the occasion, Stone Island introduces a limited public release of garments inspired by Dave’s tour wardrobe, reinterpreting the same highly reflective coating achieved through a resin bath incorporating thousands of glass microspheres. The reflective surface is printed with a textured camouflage pattern using the ‘direct to film’ technique: a digital print on an adhesive film is heat-transferred onto the fabric, followed by the application of an additional reflective film.

The collection includes a version of Dave’s reflective hooded jacket and the matching trousers in grey, the mesh multi-pocket reflective vest, and a reflective camo print garment dyed T-shirt. These future collectibles carry a dedicated “Specially Made For Dave, The Boy Who Played The Harp” hangtag, alongside the Stone Island badge bearing the white Compass embroidery, symbol of utmost research and experimentation. Launched March 5th with a special installation at Dover Street Market London ahead of Dave’s shows, the collection will be available from March 6th, 2026 in selected Stone Island stores* and on stoneisland.com.

Credits: Stone Island

Co-curated by Dave and Stone Island archivist Archie Maher, the exhibition at Dover Street Market -titled “Stone Island Selected Works: Archival Pieces From The Collection Of Dave '016-'026” -presents Dave’s custom modular wardrobe created for the tour alongside a curated selection of archival Stone Island pieces from Dave’s personal collection. Spanning 2016 to 2026, these garments were worn by Dave at pivotal moments throughout his career, reflecting a relationship with the brand built in constant symbiosis over time.

Displayed within a freestanding Plexiglass structure that emphasises materiality and construction, the project offers rare public access to Dave’s invaluable personal archive. The installation will later be re-adapted at the Stone Island flagship in SoHo, ahead of the tour’s NYC date on April 29th, 2026.

This special project will be accompanied by a documentary film that will provide an intimate look at the complexity of Dave’s touring experience, shot by the photographer Bolade Banjo.

Stone Island stores selling the capsule: Paris, London, Munich, Toronto, Los Angeles, New York