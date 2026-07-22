Stone Island unveils garment-dyed jacket from its FW26/27 collection

Italian brand Stone Island has released a campaign image featuring DJ and watch dealer Adrian Douzmanian wearing a hooded jacket from its FW26/27 collection, as part of the brand's 'Community as a Form of Research' project.

The jacket, styled Q100019 Light Nylon 3L-TC, is made from a three-layer nylon fabric: a glossy nylon outer face laminated to a membrane, backed by a mesh designed to take on colour during garment dyeing. According to Stone Island, the construction preserves the membrane's wind- and water-resistant properties despite the dyeing process.

Credits: Stone Island

For FW26/27, Stone Island has built the collection around the concept of landscape, described by the brand as a mix of natural and man-made elements. This season's collection centres specifically on the idea of 'soil', which the brand says shapes the colour palette and material choices across both the main collection and its sub-collections.