Stone Island unveils Ghost SS ’026 featuring actor Cha Seung-won and footballer Paolo Maldini

Actor, Cha Seung-won wears a STONE ISLAND GHOST standout piece: the 100002 SPLIT LEATHER_STONE ISLAND GHOST suede jacket, featuring both matching and contrasting hardware for an industrial feel; the jacket’s Corteccia sand colour is inspired by worker leather gloves.

Former Football Player Paolo Maldini wears 4100080 BONDED LINEN-TC_STONE ISLAND GHOST: a field jacket in linen bonded to an ultra-light nylon jersey for a structured appearance, featuring multiple pockets, a drawstring waist and two-way zip. Garment dyed with anti-drop.

Building on its momentum, the wardrobe offering of the STONE ISLAND GHOST line is deepened by paying close attention to a variety of fabric weights to create a truly trans-seasonal offering. Furthermore, the subcollection sees the introduction of a seasonal colour Corteccia, a major undertaking given the complex nature of the colour matching process that gives STONE ISLAND GHOST its inimitable nature.

Loosely inspired by Californian workwear, the subcollection includes a linen field jacket, garment dyed in the seasonal colour of Blu Ardesia, and bonded to an internal cotton layer that gives the garment structure while retaining linen’s typical softness.

Ghost pieces, derived from the concept of camouflage, are totally monochromatic. Even the Stone Island badge is created in a special monocolour version to blend in with the garment. Stand collar jacket made from bovine crust leather, obtained through the splitting, or thickness reduction, of the hide. The material has a textured and durable surface, allowing for raw-cut finishes.

Contrasting collar with snap to wear standing. Patch hand pockets with triangular flap and three snaps, with overlapping vertical snap pockets. Internal top-entry pocket with button and Compass logo embroidery. Stone Island Ghost badge on left sleeve. Internal elasticated cuffs, adjustable with snap. Concealed two-way zip fastening with concealed snaps at top and bottom of placket.

Field jacket made from a linen fabric bonded to an ultra-light nylon jersey, which lends structure to the fabric. Even without lining, garments in this material maintain a clean and structured appearance. The final colour is achieved through a double-dyeing process for nylon and cotton, with the addition of an anti-drop agent.