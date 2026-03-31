Stone Island Marina: Spring_Summer SS '026

Actor Charlie Hunnam wears a Stone Island Marina standout piece: the 4100075 Nyco Panama-TC_Stone Island Marina. A sailing jacket with a foldable hood in garment dyed nylon / cotton, it features a boxy fit, as well as rubber closures and wooden pulls, which harks back to the early days of Stone Island Marina.

The brand went into its own archives, updating iconic pieces for the modern day. The collection extends to a coach jacket in 2/2 cotton twill with a Batavia weave; the uneven tension of the yarns during the weaving process gives the fabric a distinctive slubbed texture. Like the sailing jacket, it is garment dyed to enhance colour depth. Also featured is the hooded jacket made from micro-brushed nylon, treated for a soft, comfortable handle.

A reflective Stone Island Marina print sits on the lower back, while a double-layer hood and angled welt hand pockets round out the details. Cotton / linen striped knitwear complements the offering.

Credits: Stone Island

Charlie Hunnam wears Stone Island Marina

Coach jacket made from a panama weave fabric composed of nylon and cotton. Garment dyed with specific double dye recipes that enhance the texture of the material. The addition of a special agent lends anti-drop properties to the piece.

Foldaway hood with drawstring and wood aglets that folds into collar with zip fastening. Front yoke. Raglan sleeves. Stone Island Marina embroidery on the left side. Bellows hand pockets with triangular flap and rubberized button and buttonhole detail. Split back yoke. Adjustable cuffs with strap and snap. Two-way zip fastening under placket with snap at bottom and two rubberized buttons and buttonhole details at the middle and top.