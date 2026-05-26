Stone Island Unveils New Balance Summer '026 Collaboration Featuring Endrick and Bukayo Saka

Stone Island and New Balance present the latest evolution of their long-term partnership with a dedicated on & off pitch capsule collection. Rooted in a shared approach to material research and performance-driven design, the release revisits the world of football by bringing together footwear, apparel, accessories, kit, and equipment for on and off the pitch.

Credits: Stone Island

The collection draws on elements of 1990s football culture, translated into a contemporary context through material treatment and graphic development. Stone Island’s approach to material research is combined with New Balance’s on-pitch expertise in a capsule defined by a consistent visual language and a palette informed by natural landscapes and archival references.

The on-pitch offering comprises the Football Kit, which includes a jersey and shorts developed in engineered jacquard, carrying a bespoke artwork that combines the Stone Island Compass, New Balance logo and two-stripe motif. Both pieces carry flock-applied branding, while the socks incorporate open mesh knit zones and embroidered logos. The offering is completed by the Pro Football, constructed with 32 thermally bonded panels to ensure true flight and minimised water uptake, with a micro-textured surface to optimise flight and surface glide. Additional on-pitch pieces will be unveiled on June 4th.

Credits: Stone Island

The off-pitch offering opens with the STONE ISLAND | NEW BALANCE ABZORB 1890 trainer, blending heritage references with an innovative design language. The model uses the original 2002 sole unit, featuring full-length SBS ABZORB cushioning to ensure comfort without compromising the overall form of the shoe. The upper pairs micro ripstop mesh with no-sew synthetic overlays, creating a wave cutout construction, with a high-frequency welded reflective “teardrop” at the toe.

The release also includes a range of apparel and accessories defined by treated surfaces and functional construction. Outerwear centres on the Nylon Prismatico-TC hooded jacket, inspired by the iconic Mussola Prismatica, constructed from a lightweight nylon tela bonded to a finely grooved polyurethane film that creates a liquid, three-dimensional appearance. The same fabric extends to the matching training bag with adjustable shoulder strap and drawstring closure. The reversible track jacket and trousers in bi-colour resin-coated cotton ripstop – featuring the Stone Island compass and 'NB' logo - introduce adaptability, while the organic cotton jersey and fleece sweatshirt, shorts and T-shirt are garment-dyed to achieve tonal variation across lighter categories, available in both juniper green and ivory white, recurring throughout the capsule.

Credits: Stone Island

In the campaign, professional footballers Endrick and Bukayo Saka wear the collaborative capsule, captured through the unmistakable lens of photographer and director Bolade Banjo.

STONE ISLAND | NEW BALANCE SUMMER_'026 CAPSULE will be available from June 4th in selected Stone Island stores and online.