Stone Island Unveils: Spring/Summer '026 Selection

For Spring Summer '026, Stone Island presents a visual sequence constructed from the brand’s research matrix, centred on navigation as both function and cultural reference. Sailing is approached not as lifestyle, but as a system of orientation and movement - its most recognisable sign being the compass: a device for direction, measurement, and continuous recalibration.

This navigation trajectory, initiated in the 1980s and still evolving, frames the Stone Island Spring Summer '026 collection. Shot on board a sailing vessel along the Ligurian coastline, the garments are observed in active conditions - wind, salt, glare - before transitioning to the shoreline, where surfaces, textures, and light further articulate their material properties.

A controlled patina runs throughout the imagery. The interaction between engineered elements - sailcloth geometries, rigging tension - and natural forces generates a consistent visual field. Within this context, the SS '026 selection emphasises precision, surface treatment, and functional integrity - core parameters of the Stone Island design methodology.

Credits: Stone Island

4100005: Hollow Fibre Nylon Indigo-TC + Marmo Corrosion Anorak in compact nylon constructed with hollow-core fibres, engineered to reduce weight while maintaining volume.

The finished garment undergoes a proprietary indigo dyeing process, with the addition of specific resins to stabilise pigment absorption. This is followed by an enzyme wash and a secondary “marmo” corrosion treatment—an industrial process applied to indigo substrates, generating an irregular, marbled surface with high chromatic depth. Treated with anti-drop formulation.

Hood with visor and fixed tape drawstring. Half-zip fastening. Pouch pocket with angled openings and snap closure. Back yoke construction. Stone Island Denim Research badge on left sleeve. Elasticated cuffs. Fixed tape drawstring at hem.

Credits: Stone Island

B100002: Water Reactive Faded Camo Shiny Nylon Mid-length swim shorts in shiny nylon featuring a water-reactive camouflage pattern engineered to activate upon contact with water. Garment dyed to achieve tonal variation and depth.

Vertical hand pockets. Rear pocket with flap and concealed hook-and-loop fastening. Stone Island logo print on lower left leg. Elasticated waistband with internal drawstring. Loose fit.

Credits: Stone Island

1200038: Nylon Metal in ECONYL® Overshirt in Nylon Metal, evolved through the use of ECONYL® regenerated yarns. Pre- and post-consumer nylon waste is recovered and depolymerised to recreate a fibre with equivalent structural and performance characteristics to virgin nylon.

The finished garment is subjected to a complex double-dye procedure, enhancing the material’s iridescent and metallic surface response.

Credits: Stone Island

2100002: Combed Organic Cotton Jersey Short-sleeve T-shirt in combed organic cotton jersey featuring “Erosion” print and “Uneven Cold Dyeing” treatment. The garment is dyed on the reverse side through a low-temperature process in small-scale vessels, generating an irregular chromatic distribution. Colour fixation is achieved through heat catalysis in dedicated ovens, resulting in unique, non-repeatable outcomes for each piece.

Ribbed neckline. Stone Island logo print on chest. Large back print with text, Compass logo, and textured graphic.