Stone Island Unveils SS '026 Metal Lamina Poly Ripstop Featuring Professional Mixed Martial Artist, Chito Vera

April 28th 2026, as part of Stone Island’s ‘Community as a Form of Research’ project, Professional Mixed Martial Artist Chito Vera wears a standout piece of the Stone Island SS '026 collection, G100005 Metal Lamina Poly Ripstop: a utility vest in polyester ripstop laminated with an aluminium film for enhanced insulation.

Credits: Stone Island

G100005 Metal Lamina Poly Ripstop_Stone Island

Credits: Stone Island

Utility vest made from a recycled polyester micro ripstop, laminated on the inside with an aluminium film. The aluminium lamination lends structure to the polyester, enhancing the garment’s thermal insulation properties, and lends a slightly three-dimensional and textured appearance to the surface.

V-neckline. On front, vertical zip flaps that open onto vertical mesh-lined chest pockets, fastened on the bottom with two snaps, on bellows hand pockets. Ventilation flaps on back with mesh lining. Stone Island badge on bottom left side. Angular front hem. Two-way zip fastening.