Stone Island unveils the next chapter of its ‘Community as a Form of Research’ project with the SS '026 collection

Stone Island introduces the next chapter of its “COMMUNITY AS A FORM OF RESEARCH” project, presenting its SPRING_SUMMER '026 collection. This ongoing exchange between Stone Island and the many voices within its broad community reflects a growing, cross-cultural dialogue, shaped by a shared commitment to exploration and innovation.

This chapter once again brings together a varied group of individuals, portrayed in intimate moments where personality and pinnacle product converge in an expression of LAB + LIFE.

The campaign opens with portraits of Musicians Joe James and Mike Skinner, before expanding this season’s narrative with images of Former Football Player Paolo Maldini, Professional Mixed Martial Artist Chito Vera, Artist & Designer Garance Vallée, and Loudspeaker Designer Shivas. As the season progresses, Serpentine Galleries' Artistic Director Hans Ulrich Obrist - who has guided the project's personal questions since its inaugural edition - finally joins the cast. The chapter continues with portraits of Actor Cha Seung-won and Latin Grammy Award Winning Artist & Songwriter Feid, followed by those of Artist, Producer and Label Founder A. G. Cook, Actor Charlie Hunnam and DJ YUVIE.

The campaign is captured by photographer David Sims and styled by Max Pearmain, under the creative direction of Ferdinando Verderi. Set against Stone Island’s signature white backdrop, the portraits place both the participants and the garments firmly in focus. Each image is paired with questions assembled by Hans Ulrich Obrist.

Paolo Maldini wears 4100080 BONDED LINEN-TC_STONE ISLAND GHOST

Ghost pieces, derived from the concept of camouflage, are totally monochromatic. Even the Stone Island badge is created in a special monocolour version to blend in with the garment. Field jacket made from a linen fabric bonded to an ultra-light nylon jersey, which lends structure to the fabric. Even without lining, garments in this material maintain a clean and structured appearance. The final colour is achieved through a double-dyeing process for nylon and cotton, with the addition of an anti-drop agent.

Chito Vera wears 0100004 TEXTURED LEATHER_STONE ISLAND

Hooded jacket made from fine-grained natural cowhide that is barrel-treated with waxes to achieve a textured effect. The thickness of the leather is subsequently reduced by the splitting process to render the material more comfortable. Structured nylon details. Quilted padded nylon lining.

Garance Vallée wears 4100014 COTTON NYLON TELA QUILTED-TC_STONE ISLAND

Hooded jacket in a micro-brushed matt canvas made from organic cotton and recycled nylon, resin-coated on the reverse side to achieve mild water and wind resistance. The fabric is quilted with a multi-axial pattern onto an internal padding substrate. Padded with PrimaLoft®-TC, an exclusive blend of high-performance insulating fibres, 70% recycled, engineered with Stone Island for garment dyeing. Garment dyed using specific double dye recipes with the addition of a special anti-drop agent.

Shivas wears 1200018 DOUBLE-COATED COTTON RIPSTOP_STONE ISLAND

Overshirt in resin-treated cotton ripstop. The piece-dyed fabric is coated on the outer face with a double application of a special pigmented resin, creating a dimensional effect due to the overlapping with the coloured base.