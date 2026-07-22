Strellson introduces new bag collection for spring/summer 2027, inspired by California road trips

Swiss fashion brand Strellson has introduced a new bag collection for spring/summer 2027, called 'California Dreaming'. The collection is inspired by the ease of a California road trip and uses materials including coated polyester, ripstop fabric and TPU-coated plane material.

The bag collection is split into three lines. Stack Rocks includes a backpack, a weekender and a shoulder bag, is waterproof, and comes in a colour Strellson calls Cement, with contrast detailing. Sea Stack, described by the brand as a technical evolution of Stack Rocks, is made from plane material and follows the same silhouette in a dark navy colourway. Blackpool, aimed at softer, high-tech materials, includes a backpack and shoulder bag and comes in a light grey colourway.

Credits: Strellson

Alongside the bags, Strellson is introducing a dedicated footwear collection for the same season, tied to the same 'California Dreaming' theme. According to the brand, this marks the first time footwear has had its own permanent, restock-based (NOS) programme rather than being released only seasonally. The footwear range uses materials including calfskin and hand-finished surfaces.