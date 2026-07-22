Strellson launches first permanent footwear programme for spring/summer 2027

Swiss fashion brand Strellson has introduced a footwear collection for spring/summer 2027, under the name 'California Dreaming'. For the first time, part of the range is being offered through a dedicated never-out-of-stock (NOS) programme, meaning select styles remain available across seasons rather than being sold for a single season only.

Two styles fall under the NOS programme. Lago is a white leather sneaker made from calfskin with a two-tone rubber sole and a removable calfskin footbed. Tessin is a hand-finished, two-tone calfskin oxford shoe with a mezzo-gomma sole, available in cognac, dark brown and black.

The seasonal part of the collection includes three further styles. Bologna is a two-tone, hand-finished calfskin shoe with a mezzo-gomma sole, offered only in black. Milan is made in Europe from either full-grain cowhide or Italian calf suede, with a removable footbed and rubber sole, and comes in off-white and taupe for this season. Genova combines an Italian calf suede upper with calfskin lining, a removable footbed and a rubber sole, and is offered in taupe.