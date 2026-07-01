Strellson SS27: Swiss precision meets California dreaming

Swiss menswear brand Strellson has built its spring/summer 2027.2 collection, titled 'California Dreaming', around a road trip through California, from the streets of Los Angeles to Joshua Tree National Park. The label, headquartered in Kreuzlingen, was founded in 1984.

The collection follows the route from the city and the California coast inland through Palm Springs and the Mojave Desert, ending at Joshua Tree National Park. Strellson describes the pieces as combining soft, relaxed silhouettes with confident proportions. Workwear and utility details are worked through the range to link its casual and formal pieces, aiming for a lightweight fit that holds up in warm conditions.

Fabrics include gabardine, poplin, light wrinkle fabrics, seersucker, and linen in both piece-dyed and yarn-dyed finishes, alongside linen viscose, light nylon, colour denim and velvet leather. Mill washing, garment washing and garment dyeing are used to give the fabrics a vintage-look finish, which the brand links to the sun-bleached tones along the route.

Credits: Strellson

Colour palette follows the journey

The collection's colour story is split into three stages that mirror the road trip. The coastal opening uses dark navy and estate blue alongside stone wash blue and rose, referencing the Pacific and coastal sunsets. Moving inland, burgundy and burned orange stand in for the desert heat, paired with light grey for the highway stretch through the Mojave.

The collection closes in Joshua Tree National Park with off-white, beige, mid brown and olive, drawing on the sun-bleached sand and dry green landscape of the park.

The release continues Strellson's #WEARINDEPENDENT positioning, under which the brand frames itself around independent, self-directed style rather than following trends.

Credits: Strellson