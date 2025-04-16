Stretch Yourself #4: Gen Z designs the denim of the future

How far can stretch denim go? That’s the question driving the fourth edition of Stretch Yourself—the annual design challenge from House of Denim and Jean School Amsterdam, powered by cutting-edge innovations from The LYCRA Company and a selection of the most progressive denim mills worldwide.

Stretch Yourself is a unique a collaboration between an educational institution (House of Denim/Jean School Amsterdam), a leading and innovative ingredient supplier (The LYCRA Company), and several B2B manufacturers (participating denim mills). It provides designers and trend-watchers inspiration regarding the future materials and design trends and it provides students with hands-on information by some of the best in the industry.

This year’s cohort of 20 international Jean School students was invited to experiment with a curated selection of high-performance, and highly innovative, sustainability-forward fabrics as developed by the participating denim mills, featuring LYCRA® dualFX®, LYCRA® EcoMade, and LYCRA® T400® EcoMade technologies, and COOLMAX® and COOLMAX® EcoMade fabrics.

The result: bold, unexpected silhouettes designed for active lifestyles and summer wear— featuring reversible and detachable looks, patchwork, laser and ozone finishing, and some of the most sustainable dyeing and coating techniques currently available.

“We love seeing what Gen Z students will do, where they will go, with high stretch and functional denim fabrics that contain our fibres and fabric technologies,” said Helen Latham, The LYCRA Company’s Senior Strategic Accounts Manager. What we are always looking for is fresh perspectives and creativity, which is what leads to innovation, something that is so important for our company and industry. What the students come up with is always a refreshing surprise!”

A denim deep dive—start to finish

Primed with a lecture by Helen Latham of The LYCRA Company and online presentations by the participating denim mills, students in the one-year Jean School International course, based at Denim City Amsterdam, were given full creative freedom—from concept and pattern-making to sewing, treatments, styling, and presentation. The project culminates in a showcase at Kingpins Amsterdam, followed by an exhibition at Denim City.

Participating fabric mills include Bossa Denim, Naveena Denim, and US Denim Mills.

Treatments were realized in collaboration with Jeanologia and Officina+39, with components provided by partners such as Manifattura Italiana Cucirini (MIC), Copen United, APXpress, and YKK.

House of Denim’s General Manager and co-founder Jean School Mariette Hoitink:

“This program is a true stretch—creatively and technically. The title Stretch Yourself says it all. Each year the outcome is a surprise, and this edition once again proves how far young talent can go when they’re given freedom, support, and top-tier materials.”

Mira Copini, Head of Jean School & Fashion ROCvAmsterdam, adds:

“Collaborating with industry leaders is vital to shaping the next generation of denim professionals. We are proud to offer a hands-on, future-facing education that balances technical innovation, creativity, and sustainability.”

A future-forward showcase of denim diversity

The Stretch Yourself #4 exhibition reflects the diversity of Gen Z designers, their drive to challenge convention, and their vision for a more inclusive, climate-conscious future in denim.

All fabrics used in the project are available for sample use via House of Denim’s Fabric Wall at Denim City.

About The LYCRA Company

The LYCRA Company innovates and produces fiber and technology solutions for the apparel and personal care industries. Its portfolio includes LYCRA®, COOLMAX®, and other performance-driven fibers designed to meet the consumer’s need for comfort and durability— backed by a strong commitment to sustainability and technical excellence.

About Jean School

Founded by House of Denim and ROC Amsterdam, Jean School is a global leader in denim education. With a 3-year education and a 1-year international course, it equips students with deep expertise in design, development, innovation, and circularity—preparing them for careers across the global denim industry.

About House of Denim

House of Denim is an independent foundation based in Amsterdam, working ‘Towards a Brighter Blue’ by fostering collaboration, education, and innovation in the denim industry. Initiatives include Denim City Amsterdam, São Paulo, Global Denim Awards, Denim Days, and the Talent Incubator Program.