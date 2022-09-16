STUDIO AR launches an exclusive favourites collection with influencer Queen of Jetlags

Internationally recognized for her jaw-dropping content, Dutch influencer, entrepreneur, and mother Noor de Groot (widely known as Queen of Jetlags) has selected her first collection of favourites, exclusively for STUDIO AR.

From our brand-new Fall-Winter 2022 collection, Noor selected 5 key pieces as her favourites. Together, we share the belief that versatility is one of the most important facets of a modern woman's wardrobe, and that items should be made to be worn in countless ways on multiple occasions. Her five favourites (Jolie, Nicole, Mariana, Evey and Chelsea) are modern designs from exceptional leather and teddy qualities that are an addition to every woman's everyday wardrobe.

STUDIO AR X Noor de Groot

‘’When developing the favourites, I really wanted to make sure that every piece was both trendy and versatile. Through my Instagram I reach a very wide range of women - mothers as well as daughters. I really enjoyed working with the STUDIO AR design team, as this goal became our mission. Looking at the pieces now, I'm so excited to see that every woman is able to pick her own favourite from the collection, depending on her sense of style, age and mood’.

The collaborative campaign was shot in Paris, which is also the main source of inspiration for the STUDIO AR FW22 collection. We made our way with the team through the city, shooting the collection at our favourite spots: The Shangri-La Hotel, Pont Alexandre, and Café Edouard. Matching the ultimate French girl aesthetic, Noor was styled in full STUDIO AR looks that give a feminine feel and relaxed look.

STUDIO AR X Noor de Groot

The exclusive collection is available on the official studio-ar.nl webshop and in selected stores across The Netherlands, Belgium and Germany.

STUDIO AR X Noor de Groot