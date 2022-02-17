Sugarhill Brighton FW22 brings a riot of adventure to their hand-drawn prints; designed as an ode to the outdoors and nature, the collection stems from four key trend concepts; Earth Animal, Nature Lover, Soft 70’s and Golden Nights. A tonal palette of warm earthy neutrals, rich yellows, dusky blues and deep leafy greens set the scene for the collection, with colour pop accents Sugarhill is renowned for adorning vibrant detailing in lilac, pink and orange.

Earth Animal encompasses brand new print stories including ‘Jungle Tigers’ and ‘Leopard Love’ across loose flowing shapes juxtaposed with utilitarian detailing; designed with rich desert hues as under-tones injected with orchid pinks and cloud purples. Soft 70’s brings layered, seasonless florals, undulating shapes and pops of citrus for maximum versatility, whilst Nature Lover blends hearts with organic painted shapes in soft sage greens and rich emeralds.

Picture: Sugarhill Brighton, FW22 Collection, courtesy of the brand

Sugarhill’s playful style comes through in embroidered accents and stand-out slogans, whilst an assortment of aesthetics and flattering contours are mapped through new woven designs. FW22 transitions towards soft, renaissance romanticism with frill details, blouson sleeves and voluminous gathers. The resurgence of 1970s shapes add to this, with tiered skirts and longer lengths to create swishing hemlines. Their bestselling ‘Zania Dress’ has been reimagined to include full length sleeves, whilst the brand new ‘Elise Maxi Tiered Dress’ and ‘Amelie Tea Dress’ bring a feminine silhouettes and pretty button detailing. Following their gradual introduction of conscious fabrics, FW22 is the first Sugarhill Brighton season to feature all woven styles in EcoVero Lenzing, and FSC approved, or 100% Organic Cotton yarns. New styles for the season will include the introduction of quirky landscape scene jumpers, alongside seasonless floral frills.

FW22 will also see their size range go up to a size 22 across woven dresses, tops, knitwear and jersey wear.

Picture: Sugarhill Brighton, FW22 Collection, courtesy of the brand

Picture: Sugarhill Brighton, FW22 Collection, courtesy of the brand

About Sugarhill Brighton

In their studios on the British seaside, Sugarhill Brighton’s small talented team dedicate themselves to creating flattering easy to wear pieces featuring their signature hand-drawn printed designs. Sugarhill collections embody modern British style with a playful personality and creative styling at its heart.

Delivery: Ship window Beginning August - Mid September

Contact: chloec@goodresults.co.uk