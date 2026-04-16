Summer 26 Collection by Vilebrequin

The Summer 2026 collection by Vilebrequin introduces the theme “Surnaturalism,” a more vibrant and bold interpretation of surrealism inspired by Saint-Tropez, blending elements of water and earth. The brand celebrates nature through intense colors, imaginative prints, and innovative materials.

Credits: Vilebrequin

Credits: Vilebrequin

This season features new print themes, including marbled effects reminiscent of flowing rivers, X-ray jellyfish, seaweed, 3D bubbles, and a Coral Reef line with a fantastical, ultra-colorful aesthetic.

In terms of textile innovation, Vilebrequin introduces for men a Japanese micro-perforated fabric that is ultra-light and breathable. There are also ramie shirts, combining a linen-like structure with a soft, fresh feel. For women, pieces with a sculpted 3D effect create an elegant and modern visual illusion.

Credits: Vilebrequin

Credits: Vilebrequin

The collection also highlights the new MENO shorts, featuring a shorter cut with a sporty appeal, as well as a series of lightweight tulle pieces for layering, and loungewear in organic cotton available in new colors.

In the accessories category, the brand expands its portfolio with new men’s footwear (embroidered espadrilles, suede loafers, leather shoes) and reinforces its nautical lifestyle with the new Binta bag.

The collection includes two special collaborations, but we will only receive one: 3.Paradis, a Parisian brand known for poetic surrealism, which presents a capsule featuring dreamlike landscapes and flying doves.

Credits: Vilebrequin