Sun-bleached: Tommy Jeans reworks its summer denim classics

Tommy Jeans, the denim line of US brand Tommy Hilfiger, has presented a summer denim collection inspired by Los Angeles style, according to a press release. The brand said it reworks its relaxed classics with lighter finishes, comfortable silhouettes and signature details.

Among the key pieces is The Denim Jacket, described as a warm-weather version of a brand staple, made in a light wash with a cropped silhouette. The Baggy Jean applies oversized proportions and a relaxed cut to another of the brand's classics.

Credits: Tommy Jeans

Credits: Tommy Jeans

The wider line-up ranges from oversized jeans to shorts, with the collection built around versatile denim silhouettes for the season.