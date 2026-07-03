 

Sun-bleached: Tommy Jeans reworks its summer denim classics

Fashion
Credits: Tommy Jeans
PRESS RELEASE
By Press Club

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Tommy Jeans, the denim line of US brand Tommy Hilfiger, has presented a summer denim collection inspired by Los Angeles style, according to a press release. The brand said it reworks its relaxed classics with lighter finishes, comfortable silhouettes and signature details.

Among the key pieces is The Denim Jacket, described as a warm-weather version of a brand staple, made in a light wash with a cropped silhouette. The Baggy Jean applies oversized proportions and a relaxed cut to another of the brand's classics.

Credits: Tommy Jeans
Credits: Tommy Jeans

The wider line-up ranges from oversized jeans to shorts, with the collection built around versatile denim silhouettes for the season.

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