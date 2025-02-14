Superdry and Brand Collective Extend Strategic Licensing Partnership in Australia for Another 12 Years

Renowned global fashion brand Superdry has solidified its commitment to Australia by extending its licensing partnership with Brand Collective, one of the nation’s leading fashion and lifestyle retailers. The two companies have signed a 12-year strategic extension, with a multi-million-dollar royalty value, granting Brand Collective exclusive rights to the Superdry brand in Australia.

This extended partnership paves the way for an exciting era of growth with both companies aiming to double revenues in the next five years, targeting AUD 100 million. Brand Collective, known for its stylish and cutting-edge retail experiences, operates over 300 stores across the country and 16 retail partners. Superdry continues to be the cornerstone of Brand Collective’s diverse portfolio, which includes other iconic brands such as Reebok, Review, Shoes & Sox, Clarks, and Hush Puppies.

SS25 Credits: Superdry

Boosting Fashion Innovation

Together, Superdry and Brand Collective will shape the future of fashion in Australia, bringing new collections, bold designs, and an ever-evolving retail experience that speaks directly to the Australian consumer’s passion for style and quality.

Dave Thomas, Brand Collective CEO says: “It’s great to see that Australians have embraced Superdry - we’re thrilled to continue this partnership, creating a positive future for the brand in our market.”

Julian Dunkerton, Superdry’s CEO, commented: “We have been working with Brand Collective for many years, and this extension illustrates the value we place on the trust, longevity and continuity of our relationship. Our ongoing partnership will continue to grow and strengthen the brand across Australia.”