Superdry & Co welcomes Bench back for a new generation

Bench defined an era. Now it resets the tone. Established in 1989 and shaped by late ’90s attitude, Bench returns with the details that made it iconic. Thumbholes, layered silhouettes, functional staples – reworked with cleaner cuts and sharper proportions. Archive references sit alongside new essentials, designed to be worn on repeat. This isn’t a throwback. It’s a refinement.

Superdry, founded in the UK and recognised globally for blending British heritage with contemporary design, partners with Bench to reintroduce a shared cultural footprint – updated with purpose and clarity for 2026.

The launch campaign channels late ’90s and early 2000s analogue spirit – flash photography, lived-in styling and unfiltered moments, reinterpreted for today. Confident. Unpolished. Real.

Credits: Superdry

The Oxford Street launch event will mark the partnership with an immersive in-store experience showcasing the full collection. Tactile, nostalgic activations will bring the full Bench range into the space – designed to translate seamlessly across social platforms without feeling staged.

This collaboration signals the continued evolution of Superdry&Co as a destination for a new generation of shoppers, building on its curated vintage offering and shop-in-shop concepts. And now the return of Bench.

Julian Dunkerton, CEO and founder of Superdry, said: “This was the biggest brand in the 90s for CULT CLOTHING. I couldn’t be happier at its rebirth.”

Credits: Superdry

Bench x Superdry&Co launches 26 March 2026 at Superdry&Co, Oxford Street; online and via exclusive partners.