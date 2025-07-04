Superdry Introduces SS26: A Modern Take on British Heritage

Superdry unveils its Spring/Summer 2026 collection, marking a bold step forward for the British heritage brand. Introducing a new pillar of the brand, SD Co By Superdry is a refined and aspirational line that redefines heritage through a distinctly British lens.

SS26 Credits: Superdry

The new season range captures a broader, elevated aesthetic which fuses global style cues with Superdry’s enduring commitment to craftsmanship, culture, and reinvention.

Credits: Superdry

At the forefront is the continued evolution of Superdry’s Ivy League-inspired styles. Expanded colourways and refined silhouettes create a fresh take on collegiate classics, adding depth to the brand’s vision of the new era of prep. From reworked transitional outerwear to crisp Oxford shirts and tailored Polos, each garment in the new collection offers a 'made for living' versatility with that distinctive signature Superdry aesthetic.

Credits: Superdry

The SS26 range is a celebration of contrasts. Where heritage intersects with the now. Each look carefully crafted and considered to reflect the brand’s ongoing evolution, unified by a shared ethos of future thinking, considered craft, and cultural connection.