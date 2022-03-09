Supply & Co, Let's get Sporty

It's a trend: be casual, wear functional sportswear!

Kids can go to school in these comfortable looks, isn’t that nice!

The kids department of Euretco Fashion is expanding with a completely new collection under the label SUPPLY & CO. The new collection is composed of tops, bottoms and dresses in different colors. A complete sweat package in a very nice, soft quality!

Supply & Co is available from size 110 to 164 | Sales prices from € 24.95 to € 39.95 | Margin 2.8 to 3.0 for Euretco members.

Supply & Co, courtesy of the brand.

