Supreme teams up with MM6 Maison Margiela for Spring 2026 collection
PRESS RELEASE
By Press Club
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Supreme has worked with MM6 maison margiela on a new collection for Spring 2026.
The collection consists of a Leather Racer Jacket, Hooded Shearling Bomber Jacket, Denim Trucker Jacket, Stadium Jacket, L/S Shirt, Cotton Football Jersey, two S/S Tops, two Hooded Sweatshirts, Jean, Sweatpant, 6-Panel, Silk Scarf, Backpack, Waterproof Boot, Heavy Bag and Boxing Gloves.
The collection will be available on March 19, and in Asia from March 21.
Collaboration
MM6 Maison Margiela
OTB
SS26
Supreme