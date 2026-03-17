Supreme teams up with MM6 Maison Margiela for Spring 2026 collection

Supreme has worked with MM6 maison margiela on a new collection for Spring 2026.

The collection consists of a Leather Racer Jacket, Hooded Shearling Bomber Jacket, Denim Trucker Jacket, Stadium Jacket, L/S Shirt, Cotton Football Jersey, two S/S Tops, two Hooded Sweatshirts, Jean, Sweatpant, 6-Panel, Silk Scarf, Backpack, Waterproof Boot, Heavy Bag and Boxing Gloves.

Credits: SUPREME®/MM6 MAISON MARGIELA

Credits: SUPREME®/MM6 MAISON MARGIELA

Credits: SUPREME®/MM6 MAISON MARGIELA

The collection will be available on March 19, and in Asia from March 21.