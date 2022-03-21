Sustainability at Better Tights

At Better, our entire team is committed to giving our customers the absolute best. Therefore, every single one of us has done our utmost to ensure we’ve created a product that is both affordable and attainable, for everyone. Diversity and inclusivity are at the heart of what we do.

We are all for sustainability here at Better Tights. We not only want to make better tights, but we want to make them more sustainable and ethically within production.

Better Tights, courtesy of the brand

The textile industry is the second largest polluter in the world, at Better we did not want to contribute to this even more so made sure we are making our tights as sustainable as possible. Our 3D knitting technique used to achieve our 360-degree ergonomic stretch which means we are making higher, long-lasting products which stops our customers discarding our products due to ripping or fit.

Our factories are all eco-friendly, solar-powered and utilise recycled water wherever possible. The factory is based in Hinckley, UK which is the heart of hosiery. All the factories we use in Italy to produce our products are also ‘Oeke-Tex’ certified, meaning all our products are put through rigorous testing to ensure consumer safety. All our factories guarantee a safe, supportive and enjoyable working environment for everyone involved in the creation of better tights.

Better Tights, courtesy of the brand