SUSTAINABILITY AT WALK LONDON

As a family run business, we are 100% committed to WALK London and all aspects of production and development. One of the key elements we aim to focus on is sustainability which is very close to our hearts. As a brand we also want you, our loyal customers, to have full visibility on how our shoes are made and what we are doing to implement more sustainability into our business.

WHERE OUR SHOES ARE MADE

Our shoes are manufactured across 3 factories in Portugal and India with which we have been working with collectively for over 30 years. All of the factories we work with undergo rigorous independent audits to ensure they adhere to safety measures throughout the manufacturing processes, and also to ensure a safe and healthy working conditions for staff. Being family run, we also treat our factories as an extension of our family, and we regularly visit them throughout development and production to ensure everything is up to our standards.

OUR PRODUCTION

We continuously work hard to ensure our production and supply chain is as clean and ethical as possible. Having strong relationships with our factories allows us to have full visibility on the leathers we use and how they are sourced. With that said, we are pleased to share that as a brand we now work with 100% LWG rated tanneries. LWG stands for Leather Working Group and ensures the leathers we use are sustainable, sourced ethically and have full traceability from source to final product.

THE ENVIRONMENT

We are by no means perfect however we are striving to be as sustainable as we can in our processes and practices. An initiative we have recently launched is working with One Tribe Global to ensure that for every pair sold, we save 25 trees in the rainforest. As a WALK London customer, you have the added bonus of not needing to do anything! For every pair of WALK London Shoes ordered on our online store, we will donate a portion of the profits to One Tribe Global. This enables them to protect an area of the rainforest that holds 25 trees. Why are we working with One Tribe ? A lot of initiatives plant trees with every purchase (which is still fantastic) however what attracted us to One Tribe is the ability to make an immediate change to our future. By protecting the rainforest now, we are making an instant change for the better.

If you have any questions about our supply chain, how we make our shoes, or anything else, please don't hesitate to get in touch via email at info@walklondonshoes.co.uk