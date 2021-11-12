Sustainability | Responsibility

Sustainable fashion? There’s no such thing.

Here’s our take on it.

We are not sustainable. Rather, sustainability is something we strive for on a daily basis. That’s why we focus on being responsible. Like using recycled and organic fabrics, for not just some, but all of our products. Checking the entire production chain, from plant to product, to all the people involved. And collaborating with certified partners such as GOTS, Aquafil and Waste2Wear. Who check up on us too, by the way.

Our approach is simple: less saying, more doing. And if it doesn’t feel good, we don’t do it at all.

GOTS Organic Cotton

GOTS is recognised as the world's leading processing standard for textiles made from organic fibres.

GOTS defines high-level environmental criteria along the entire organic textiles supply chain from plant to product. It doesn’t allow the use of genetically modified seeds and restricts the use of many chemicals, making it safe for the environment, the farmers and you! It still uses water and land, but it helps sustain the land it is grown on through crop rotations, natural ways of controlling pesticides and more often than not it is rain fed. GOTS certified organic cotton is the only cotton we use in most of our products from Boxer Briefs to Undershirts.

Organic cotton is a great step in the right direction.

Regenerated Nylon

The ECONYL® Regeneration System kicks off with rescuing waste, like abandoned fishing nets from oceans and other nylon waste from landfills all over the world.

All that nylon waste, otherwise polluting our planet, is then sorted, cleaned and transformed into ECONYL® regenerated nylon. Subsequently it’s made into apparel and accessories. We work with ECONYL® nylon for our socks collection, not only to give them the right amount of flexibility, moreover to not create any superfluous waste when making our socks. Instead of using new resources, we’re a big fan of recovering, recycling and reusing. ECONYL® fibre doesn’t cause any extra waste and doesn’t use new resources.

It’s all about creating endless possibilities.

Recycled Polyester

Since 2008 Waste2Wear has spent an enormous amount of time and energy on Research and Development to create innovative, high quality fabrics from recycled PET bottles.

All our swimwear and activewear is made from recycled plastics by Waste2Wear. The Waste2Wear® blockchain system provides indisputable evidence that Waste2Wear® fabrics are really made from plastic waste, and that no subcontracting is taking place. All products are supplied with an environmental impact report. So far, millions of plastic bottles have already been recovered by volunteers and former fishermen through projects such as the Ocean Plastic Project. Waste2Wear will keep on going until there are no more plastic bottles polluting our planet.

Waste2Wear hopes to run out-of-business one day.