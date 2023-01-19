Sustainable jewelry Ana Dyla present at the Modefabriek

The international jewelery brand Ana Dyla will be present at the Modefabriek in the upcoming edition. On 22 & 23 January Ana Dyla will present the ICONIC collection at the fair in the RAI Amsterdam.

Ana Dyla can be found at the Modefabriek with the brand's core values: diversity, sustainability and ethics. Ana Dyla works on a better and more beautiful world through honest products from a transparent and sustainable origin. The collection suits the diversity of every woman: from simple, wearable designs to outspoken designs for special occasions.

Image: Ana Dyla

We live in a world in which sustainability is increasingly becoming a core value. Retail has an important role to play in making sustainability accessible to consumers. Ana Dyla makes sustainable and ethical jewelery accessible, also for conventional retailers.

Ana Dyla is transparent about the production chain and B corp certified. The collections are made from recycled materials and ethically responsible production is an important motivation for the founders.

The market is constantly changing, the world is getting smaller and consumers are becoming more critical. Retailers know the customer best and that is why Ana Dyla also offers private label for retailers. The ability to produce jewelry on a small scale.