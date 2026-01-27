Swarovski Announces Exclusive Partnership with RAYE for Her 2026 Global Tour

Swarovski is proud to announce an exclusive partnership with award-winning singer-songwriter RAYE for her highly anticipated 2026 Global Tour, “This Tour May Contain New Music.” Spanning the UK, Europe, and North America, the tour is set to include a total of 51 performances from January 22 to May 20, 2026.

As part of this collaboration, RAYE will wear Swarovski jewelry exclusively on stage, showcasing a curated selection of iconic pieces — including Constella and Millenia — alongside a number of bespoke crystallized looks to be revealed throughout the tour.

Credits: Alicja Kozak

Under the creative direction of Giovanna Engelbert, Swarovski will work closely with RAYE and her design collaborators to develop a series of standout stage looks. These include custom showpieces and crystallized creations from designers such as Emilia Wickstead and Robert Wun, each integrating Swarovski’s signature brilliance.

The partnership highlights Swarovski’s commitment to creativity, craftsmanship, and modern glamour, brought to life through RAYE’s powerful presence and artistic expression.