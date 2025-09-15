Swarovski brings crystal artistry to the Off-White™ runway

Swarovski has collaborated with Off-White™ for New York Fashion Week, bringing its crystal savoir-faire to the brand’s SS26 ready-to-wear collection. Tailored silhouettes, layered textures, and expressive embellishment define the collection, with Swarovski Crystals masterfully applied on outerwear, denim, and accessories.

From cropped bombers with crystallized logos to denim jackets and flare pants encrusted with all-over crystal embroidery, each piece merges raw energy with refined execution. Sneakers are adorned with crystal iterations of Off-White™’s signature marks, translating identity and movement through light.