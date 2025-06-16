Swarovski: new collection champions circularity with a twist

Drawing on 130 years of creativity, innovation and savoir faire, Swarovski launches Chroma Twist, a collection developed with circular design principles at its core.

Designed by Global Creative Director, Giovanna Engelbert, the jewelry incorporates elements of the Austrian House’s Circular Design Framework, developed in partnership with the Centre for Sustainable Fashion, a leading research center at the University of the Arts London. The framework aims to reduce waste, keep materials in use, and enhance the longevity of pieces.

The six all-new designs feature lower impact materials, such as Swarovski ReCreatedTM Crystals and metals from recycled sources*, and have been thoughtfully crafted to switch crystal colors and adapt styles for increased longevity of wear and timeless versatility. The Chroma Twist Collection includes:

A rotating bezel set pendant features a Swarovski ReCreatedTM Crystal* in blue on one side and pink on the other, to increase the versatility of the jewel. The design is trimmed with jonquil ReCreatedTM Crystals.

Drop earrings have a reversible cushion cut silhouette featuring Swarovski ReCreatedTM Crystals in jonquil and green, plus blue, which rotates to reveal a vibrant pink stone.

A colorful cocktail ring is adorned on the sides with small Swarovski ReCreatedTM Crystals in blue. A revolving cushion cut stone to the center alternates between a rosy pink crystal and a Swarovski ReCreatedTM Crystal in lush green.

An all-around necklace shines with a full surround of Swarovski ReCreatedTM Crystals. This two-tone arrangement swivels from green to blue.

A vibrant cuff features three green Swarovski ReCreatedTM Crystals that turn to reveal either a pink crystal or a blue Swarovski ReCreatedTM Crystal on the reverse side.

A double-sided strand necklace with Swarovski ReCreatedTM Crystals in green spins and switches to pink. The design’s magnetic closures allow for the necklace length to be easily adjusted from long to crew to choker, or to create five bracelets of varying lengths.

Chroma Twist highlights Swarovski’s creative innovations and commitment to circularity, while celebrating the House’s captivating color wheel. It exemplifies Swarovski’s unwavering dedication to sustainability.