Swarovski presents second capsule collection with Ariana Grande

Swarovski unveils its second creative collaboration with pop icon and Global Brand Ambassador Ariana Grande.

Co-created by Ariana Grande and Swarovski Global Creative Director Giovanna Engelbert, the new Ariana Grande x Swarovski Capsule collection is an ode to nature and its inspiration for self-expression.

Set in the fantasy world of Ariana’s Garden, the new global brand campaign evokes the feeling of pure poetic wonder. Ariana radiates star power and confidence in the bold and joyful visuals, captured by longtime collaborators Mert and Marcus.

The 29-piece collection is infused with Ariana’s ethereal spirit and her distinctive personal style, brought to life by Swarovski’s signature savoir-faire.

Credits: Swarovski

Credits: Swarovski

Literal and abstract interpretations of dragonflies and flowers unite in a glittering celebration of nature’s magic. Rainbow-hued stones and delicate crystal pearls embellish jewelry in an array of cuts and mixed-metal settings, while crystal butterflies adorn brooches, hair accessories, and figurines.

Giovanna Engelbert: “This capsule is a world Ariana and I created together. After last year’s collection, which was more timeless and classic, this one moves fully into her dreamy, magical universe. The fantasy‑garden imagery and the inspiration of the Aurora Borealis, with its shifting light and iridescent colors, are translated into the jewelry through crystal play, delicate pearls, and refined craftsmanship. It’s about emotion, transformation, and magic, grounded in Swarovski’s savoir‑faire — and it’s always such a joy to work with her.”

Credits: Swarovski

Ariana Grande: ”I’m so thankful to Giovanna and Swarovski, for this beautiful collaboration. This capsule is inspired by nature and the magic that exists everywhere around us on this extraordinary planet! We wanted to design a collection that brings a bit more color, wonder and playfulness into our everyday lives, as well as reminds us to appreciate the beauty that constantly surrounds us. I’m so excited for you all to enjoy it!”

The second much-anticipated collaboration is available from March 17th at Swarovski stores and online