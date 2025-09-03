Swarovski unveils new Vienna Collection to mark 130 years of joy

To honor the Austrian House’s 130 years of creativity, innovation, and mastery of light, Swarovski Global Creative Director Giovanna Engelbert has designed the Vienna Collection taking inspiration from the timeless elegance and grace of the emblematic Swarovski Swan.

The limited-edition collection is named after the city of Vienna, where visionary founder Daniel Swarovski was moved to redefine the creation of crystal; the culture and glamour of the Austrian city remain an endless source of inspiration for Engelbert.

The Vienna Collection unveils exciting new interpretations of the House’s emblem. Reflecting the Swarovski Swan's singular majesty, it merges heritage with modernity. Luminous clear crystals fuse with ruthenium accents, creating bold contrasts in architectural designs. Abstract wings and feather-like forms appear to defy gravity, their kinetic energy evoking the graceful movements of the swan.

Credits: Swarovski

Pavé detailing and an accumulation of stones in mixed cuts and sizes amplify the beauty of each piece. An extraordinary tribute to 130 years of crystal savoir-faire and technical expertise.

Global Creative Director Giovanna Engelbert says, “The Swan is a beautiful, almost mythical creature that represents grace, beauty, eternal love, and transformation. It was chosen as Swarovski’s emblem because it highlights our eternal love of crystal and the elegance of our artistry and creations.

For the Vienna Collection, I wanted to pay homage to the Swarovski Swan by imagining it in an abstract way, taking flight. A symbol of movement, energy, and reinvention. These designs are meant to feel classical in spirit, but with a sharp, contemporary edge that feels alive. They transcend time, taking us from 1895 to 2025 - a journey between heritage and the future.”

Credits: Swarovski

Luminous clear crystals fuse with ruthenium accents, creating bold contrasts in architectural designs; pavé detailing and an accumulation of stones in baguette and mixed cuts and sizes intensify the light in each piece, and the dark ruthenium outline around the crystals emphasize the feather shapes.

Crafted with high jewelry techniques and fine jewelry settings, the Vienna Collection features sculptural chokers with an edgy, punky feel, feather-like ear cuffs, a stunning necklace alternating baguette-cut crystals with pavé crystal feathers, and an exquisite swan pendant in baguettage crafted with the Swarovski sparkling dance technique that creates the illusion the swan is moving.

The Vienna Collection is presented in exclusive gold packaging in celebration of 130 years of joy and is available in select Swarovski stores.