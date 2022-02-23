Take a walk in nature with Peregrine

Here at Peregrine Clothing, we believe that nature and the world around us is a gift and that we are so lucky to be able to enjoy the beauty and healing that the outdoors can bring. Our Autumn/Winter 22 collection has been inspired by the feeling of peace and serenity that you gain from walking down a muddy path and breathing in the fresh air, no loud noises, no distractions, just a calm to wash your soul and heal your mind. This range, built on integrity, works with exclusively sustainable fabrics and through a fully transparent and traceable production process, we are able to take true pride in our quality garments, all made locally in the UK. This year we have injected vibrant seasonal colours into the collection, influenced by the freedom we have all started to gain back. So many have had to sacrifice these past years but we wanted to celebrate our release back into nature with touches of optimistic oranges and greens and the hopes that the future is bright. We receive so much from the world around us, now is the time to stand together, take responsibility and start giving back the healing that it so generously provides for us. We need to start questioning our purchasing habits and the impact they have on the world.

Wool is somewhat of a miracle fabric as it is highly sustainable, renewable, biodegradable, recyclable and flame-resistant. We believe it is the most sustainable fabric out there so that is why we make sure all of our jumpers are always 100% wool. Our core range of Men's jumpers is made from 100% British Wool (Hudson Aran Jumper, Waffle Shawl Cardigan and Waffle Crew Jumper). All of our clothing is 100% made in England.

In 2022 we have some exciting projects that will launch at the end of the year regarding regenerative farming and the waste wool from our production.

Picture: Peregrine Clothing, FW22, courtesy of the brand

