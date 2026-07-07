Talent Show 2026: 37 emerging designers shaping the future of fashion and the creative industries

For its 2026 edition, ESMOD Paris presents the work of 37 Bachelor Fashion Design graduates, unveiling collections that reflect distinctive creative identities, technical excellence, and thoughtful perspectives on the transformations shaping contemporary fashion and the wider creative industries.

An International Stage for Tomorrow's Talent

Talent Show 2026 brings together designers graduating from ESMOD's campuses in Paris, Lyon, Bordeaux, Rennes, and Seoul, highlighting the school's international reach and the diversity of creative approaches nurtured across its global network.

The participating designers are Amanda Antunes, Angelina Barseghyan, Eve Bernat-Salles, Eva Bril, Anaelle Bu Taubert, Martina Carosella, Radia Chraibi, Marine Collet, Arthus Daigre, Boubacar Diallo, Gaëtane Du-Parc, Lucas Fischer, Margot Gayraud, Mette Glawe, Marie-Wen Harhoura, Aria Hatot, Ziyu Huang, Cecilia Janice, Seokhwan Jang, Eva Jaquinet, Felicija Kaciulyte, Da Young Kang, Dedee Kozelj, Camille Laveran, Milane Laun-Garault, Charlotte Le Berre, Alice Lessa-De-Moura, Thaïs Louis, Manoela Morais Serrato, Guillaume Novoa, Yuu Ochiai, Laura Pohl, Sofia Rohozhynska, Frida Pauline Scheler, Yann Schloesser, Italo-Akira Succi, and Lola Verdière.

Each collection stands as a complete creative statement—both a personal manifesto and a compelling vision of fashion today.

Création de Lucas Fischer. Credits: Maxime Monty

Collections That Reflect Our Times

Memory, heritage, craftsmanship, architecture, innovation, emerging technologies, identity, sustainability, the poetry of everyday life, and pressing social issues are among the themes explored throughout this year's collections.

Moving beyond aesthetics alone, these young designers develop distinctive visual languages that combine conceptual research, textile experimentation, pattern-making expertise, and exceptional craftsmanship.

Through their work, they demonstrate an ability to transform ideas into coherent creative propositions capable of engaging with an industry undergoing profound change.

Création de Guillaume Novoa. Credits: Maxime Monty

## Educating Independent Creative Voices

At ESMOD, fashion is understood as both a cultural language and an economic force. For more than 180 years, the school has empowered students to develop strong creative identities by combining fashion design, pattern making, craftsmanship, fashion culture, innovation, and emerging technologies.

This educational approach prepares graduates to join leading international fashion houses, creative studios, launch their own brands, or pioneer new professions across the creative industries.

Talent Show represents the most visible expression of this philosophy: revealing designers who are ready to imagine the future of fashion with equal measures of creative freedom and professional excellence.

Création de Arthus Daigre​. Credits: Maxime Monty

Where Education Meets Industry

Each year, Talent Show brings together the fashion ecosystem around ESMOD's Bachelor Fashion Design graduate collections. Luxury houses, creative directors, recruiters, buyers, French and international media, cultural institutions, professional organizations, industry partners, and alumni gather to discover the next generation of creative talent before they enter professional life.

More than a runway presentation, Talent Show reaffirms ESMOD's role as a bridge between education and industry, offering graduates an exceptional platform for visibility and professional opportunities.

Création de Lola Verdiere. Credits: Maxime Monty

Credits

Art Direction & Production: Amandine Labbé

Production: Idriss Bellouti, Jérémy Varlet

Executive Production: Kamolia – Devi Sok

Production Assistants: Edwin Hermel, Océane Noyelle, Charlotte Hostier, Jongwook Lim, César Motte

Casting: Idriss Bellouti

Image Production & Film Direction: Maxim Monti

Technical Production: Leni Event Tech

Make-up: Le Rouge Français – Aliénor Dervanian (ITM)

Hair: Kevin Murphy – Anthony Tomarelli

Music: Jessica Nérèstant

Communications & Press: Elisa Palmer, Janan Fugel, Kenny Hazael, Elsa Jacquet, Jean-Baptiste Pennel, Mila Mouangue

Création de Thais Louis Credits: Maxime Monty

Partners

Printemps • Le Rouge Français • Kevin Murphy • Fédération Française du Prêt à Porter Féminin • ITM • Cazo

ESMOD also extends its sincere thanks to Yoshinori Yamashita, Véronique Beaumont, Leslie Teboul, and to all the faculty members, guest lecturers, and industry professionals who supported this graduating class throughout their journey to Talent Show 2026.