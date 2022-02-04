Tamaris Fall/Winter 2022 collection

The World of Tamaris

For more than 50 years, Tamaris has had a passion for shoes making every single moment perfect – red carpet to forest path, ordinary days and special days. Emotions are appealed to with diversity and authenticity, the right shoes showcasing the individual‘s personality. The new Tamaris brand architecture responds to individual customer needs for the latest fashion trends, optimal comfort and functional outdoor fashion. This approach permits targeted action directed on markets and goals – in sales discussions, selective distribution or with the end customer. The brand will cover the three areas Tamaris, Tamaris Active and Tamaris Comfort. The focus is on core competencies and the USP of each collection area.

Tamaris, FW22, courtesy of the brand

Preppy Platform

Non-conformist rather than uniform. Sexy and stylish rather than reserved and square. The modern preppy look is a homage to the formal dress code of the elite universities. With the new edition of the college style, fashionable model students will become experimental rule-breakers in autumn 2022. This season, conservative classics are being combined with fresh and unusual design approaches. This also applies to the loafer, whose traditional character makes it a must-have for the trendy preppy look.

Colourful Soles

In autumn 2022, soles will be setting the tone. Sometimes purple, sometimes green, but most importantly, always incredibly striking. Those who look for combat and chelsea boots as a base on which to build their autumn style will have to show their true colours, because thanks to the new and colourful soles, the learned shoe types are once again making a real statement this season.

Tamaris, FW22, courtesy of the brand

The New Gallantry

Feminine women‘s shoes are celebrating their comeback and prove with new models and modern details that the elegant product group is still in demand. With the new gallantry, the Tamaris brand proves its heel competence and convinces with a wide range of pumps and heel booties. Triangle and kitten heels add variety to the elegant department, while hip V-cuts, opulent chain details and new glam materials make a fashion statement.

A new way of staging our Sneakers

Sneakers are omnipresent. Hardly any shoe type is as versatile as the popular styling all-rounder, which moves between design and functionality depending on the look, cult and classic or minimalism and eye-catching details. For our customers to find the sneaker that best suits their style and type, the Tamaris sneaker range will in future be divided into three categories: CASUAL, GLAM and URBAN.

Casual

CASUAL sneakers by Tamaris: Always up to date, but never exaggerated, they are the perfect everyday companions. The focus is on classic models interpreted in a new and comfortable way. Not strikingly fashionable, but definitely not boring: loving details, feminine silhouettes with subtle accents make the difference.

Glam

GLAM sneakers by Tamaris – styles that add sparkle to every moment. Whether gold, silver, or shimmering details – the focus is on everything that shines and sparkles! Strikingly feminine, not only in terms of shapes and models, but also in the choice of materials and details.

Urban

URBAN sneakers by Tamaris: the answer to the fashionable cutting edge of leading sports and lifestyle brands. The latest trends, colours and shapes from the urban sneaker segment are transformed into athletic silhouettes and progressive designs. Individuality and a certain casualness – especially in styling – play a major role here.

Tamaris, FW22, courtesy of the brand

Green Step

Step by step towards the future - It is our responsibility to shape the future together. We are continuously following our goal to leave the greenest possible footprint on this world.

New ideas and technologies are the drivers for innovative materials that are characterised by a better eco-balance. That is why we are working hard to develop and use recycled or sustainable materials that have the same characteristics as high-quality leather. With the Tamaris GreenStep collection, we focus on the use of water-based adhesives, recycled polyester and leather from responsible, certified tanneries. In addition, we are testing the use of newly developed, innovative materials such as BLOOM™. With this resource-saving technology, Tamaris relies on algae-based biomass in the production of outsoles.

Tamaris, FW22, courtesy of the brand

Chunky Boot Upgrade

After the continued success of recent seasons, the chunky boot trend calls for innovation and leaves room for stylish combat boots combined with new silhouettes and materials. The fashion heavyweights impress with heavy platforms and longer shafts. In addition to the fashion-relevant rubber materials, which do justice to the utility trend, grained leather is used as a counterbalance, giving the boots a sporty and valuable character. The soles also give the boots a fashionable upgrade: While the combat boot gets a completely new look with wedge-shaped outsoles, the longboot combines its chunky sole with a shiny patent frame. For variety, chelseas with a low shaft provide a visual countermovement to the established models.

Monogram Mania

Striking letter patterns are on the road to success this season. The offensive play with the print was already part of the good fashion tone in the nineties and is now experiencing a brilliant comeback on the runways. Those who find the trend too snobbish on their clothes can make a fashion statement with shoes and accessories. The reinterpretation of the theme plays creatively with the brand‘s letters, creating an abstraction of the original emblems.

Tamaris, FW22, courtesy of the brand

Tamaris Active

When the mountains are calling and the city responds, there‘s fashionable echo: Tamaris. With an outdoor capsule, which is clearly differentiated from existing offerings through femininity and fashion, Tamaris succeeds in entering the outdoor segment. The collection is aimed at women who like to move actively in the natural environment, while being dressed in style.

A 2-in-1 upper construction and a practical quick-release fastener take the collection to the next level in autumn/winter 2022, while the addition of TRAIL to the range will also enable fast runs on rocky terrain.