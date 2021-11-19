Tanner Goods outdoor capsule collaboration with Nanamica

Beauty in nature with our friends from Japan. Known as a leader in their industry, Nanamica has built a reputation on designing outdoor apparel with a natural approach. It’s a no-brainer that we’ve collaborated with them on a small collection of highly-functional, exclusive pieces, to create a capsule perfect for unpredictable spring weather.

The collaboration celebrates Nanamica’s legendary Gore-tex fabric mixed with Konbu®, plus TG’s full grain, vegetable tanned leather.

Nanamica’s Cotton Gore-Tex®

Nanamica brought this highly functional fabric to the streets of Tokyo by combining it with a cotton exterior to give this technical fabric a timeless appeal. Working with Gore Japan, the brands co-developed Cotton GORE-TEX to be highly breathable while offering unmatched water protection so you’ll stay comfortable in unpredictable conditions. All products are tested at GORE facilities to assure quality.

Lightweight durability: Konbu® Fabric

Konbu® is a highly durable and lightweight fabric with a beautifully natural texture. Its water repellent fabric ensures it can stand up to the most extreme conditions. This allows for lasting quality and protection for the long haul.

Construction for protection: Seam Sealed

Seam sealing is a technology used to ensure that water can’t seep through the seams of your favorite rain jacket. Without it, water could make its way around the protective membrane in the Gore-tex fabric.

Nanamica used this same technology in our Modern Chore Coat and Bucket Hat. This means that the cold and wet stay out so that you stay comfortable.

Images: Tanner Goods website