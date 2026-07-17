Teva adds Trailpeak trail runner and expands footwear lines for fall 2026

US footwear brand Teva, a division of New York Stock Exchange-listed Deckers Brands, has unveiled its autumn 2026 collection, headlined by Trailpeak, its first shoe developed with input from Teva Bureau of Adventure athletes Erin Ton and Mike Wardian. According to the brand, the shoe is the first product created through this athlete collaboration model.

The collection also expands several existing franchises. The Aventrail running line gains a new Road-2-Trail shoe, while the Hurricane Trailsetter franchise, launched in spring 2026, adds two waterproof Gore-Tex styles. In lifestyle footwear, Teva is introducing a closed-toe version of its Hurricane Ampsole Gaila and reviving its NeoGamma silhouette, originally launched in the early 2000s, in a leather version. The ReEmber comfort line adds two new styles aimed at travel and everyday wear rather than technical use.

"'For Playground Earth' continues to guide everything we do at Teva," said Lee Cox, global vice president and general manager at Teva, referring to the brand platform behind the collection.