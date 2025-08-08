Teva releases limited editions in collaboration with designer Sean Wotherspoon

Teva launches a striking reinterpretation of its iconic Wraptor on 14 August, in collaboration with the influential designer and artist Sean Wotherspoon. The collaboration results in two colourful unisex styles: a trainer and a sandal, inspired by classic designs from the Teva archive.

Sean Wotherspoon is known for his colourful, sustainable designs with a strong sense of nostalgia. The American designer and artist has previously collaborated with Nike, Adidas and Asics, among others. For Teva, he combined his love of vintage outdoor aesthetics and playful design in two styles intended for moving between city, nature and everything in between.

From trail to street

For this collaboration, Wotherspoon delved into the Teva archive, where he drew inspiration from silhouettes from the early 2000s. The result is a striking reinterpretation in which past and future meet.

The Wraptor Shoe and Wraptor Sandal have been re-released with modern materials, a trail-ready sole and the signature 360° Wraptor strap system for optimum grip and support. Striking patterns and buckles give these classics a powerful, modern look.

