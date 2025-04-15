Textile legend and fashion designer, Rosemary Moore together with Graduate Fashion Foundation Announces Shortlist of 3 Finalists

Rosemary Moore, inventor of the original and ground-breaking 4 way stretch and crinkle fabric, together with Graduate Fashion Foundation has announced the shortlisted 3 finalists in an international fashion design competition.

Students from the leading fashion and design universities across the UK and internationally were challenged to design a trend led womenswear S/S 2026 capsule collection utilising the famous MAXXAM® fabrics. Celebrating the fabric’s history the range had to be timeless, multi-purpose and include a minimum of one piece of swimwear.

Judged by Rosemary and the team at Graduate Fashion Foundation, a shortlist of 3 winners has been announced.

Ivo Gomes - Solent University, Fashion Design Ella Brooks-Birkett - Manchester Fashion Institute @ The Manchester Metropolitan University, BA (Hons) Fashion Design and Technology Paballo Mafokate - STADIO School of Fashion, Honours in Fashion

Rosemary said, “It has been incredibly exciting to work on this project with Graduate Fashion Foundation and all the leading universities across the country and abroad. I have been absolutely overwhelmed with the number of entries we received and the passion and talent that the students have demonstrated. It has been really difficult to narrow down more than 40 entries to a shortlist of 10 students, who I was lucky enough to meet in person, and even harder to get to our 3 finalists, Ivo, Ella and Paballo.

All the applicants for the competition displayed a very high standard of creativity and imagination and in the end, we had to look at the finer details of the actual designs and the commerciality for carrying them forward.

Ivo displayed a fresh approach using laser cutting concepts and the novelty for reusing the waste in other aspects of the design creation. His laser designs offered versatility when intermixing the separate parts to dress up or down for a week away. Paballo impressed with her collection theme and her creativity as it offered a real sincerity to the origins of her landscape combining the waste and traditional techniques of Artisans in South Africa. Ella gave a fresh youthful approach to the styling of her separates with well-considered use of our textiles to offer the freedom for intermixing from day into night and beach to trekking.

I’m thrilled to say the competition has showcased the best of our future fashion talent and we look forward to sharing the final winner at Graduate Fashion Week!”

The 3 finalists will showcase looks in the Graduate Fashion Week Gala Show and exhibition (13th- 16th June 2025 at the Truman Brewery, Shoreditch) where a final overall winner will be chosen to receive the coveted prize of working directly with Rosemary and her manufacturers on their designs with the chance of one of their pieces going into manufacture.

Credits: Graduate Fashion Foundation x MAXXAM

Ivo Gomes commented, “Getting to this stage of the competition feels wonderful! To win the competition, I would feel like I had won in life! Regardless of the final result, it will have been a valuable learning experience and I value, learning above everything else.”

Ella Brooks-Birkett commented, “I’m super excited to get to this point in the competition, and I didn't expect it at all. It's such a great experience to come down to London for the live judging. I would be absolutely blown away if I won the competition because this is really out of my comfort zone, and I know to win would really get me started in the fashion industry.”

Paballo Mafokate said, “I'm truly honored to get to this stage of the competition and be recognised for my creativity. To win a competition from a global fashion platform is not something that is familiar within the African continent, and I believe that it would be a beautiful moment and blessing for me and a jump start for my career in fashion.”

The students design journey can be followed on GFF social channels using the #GFFxMAXXAM.